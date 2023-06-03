WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Could Experience -44.75% Growth

In last trading session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.02 or -1.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.97M. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -138.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.38 and is indicating a premium of 44.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 362.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.96%, in the last five days WIMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.75% in past 5-day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) showed a performance of 12.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -600.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -600.0% for stock’s current value.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.60% during past 5 years.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.35% institutions for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WIMI for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27292.0 shares of worth $39300.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28988.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $34495.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.