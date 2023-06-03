Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Down -2.49% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0175?

In last trading session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at $0.0 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.19M. That closing price of WPRT’s stock is at a discount of -131.88% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 5.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 478.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days WPRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.49% in past 5-day. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) showed a performance of 1.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.11% while that of industry is 15.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $79.96 million and $76.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.80% while estimating it to be 0.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -326.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.30% institutions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at WPRT for having 4.58 million shares of worth $4.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., which was holding about 3.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.34 million.

On the other hand, Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc and Royce Micro Cap Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91752.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $71089.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.