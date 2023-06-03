Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Drops -1.03%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.67 trading at -$0.08 or -1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $519.26M. That closing price of WEAV’s stock is at a discount of -4.56% from its 52-week high price of $8.02 and is indicating a premium of 62.06% from its 52-week low price of $2.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 407.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days WEAV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $7.67 price level, adding 4.36% to its value on the day. Weave Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.05% in past 5-day. Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) showed a performance of 80.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.07 to the stock, which implies a fall of -26.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.81% for stock’s current value.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Weave Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 94.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.92% while that of industry is 19.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.20% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.92 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $34.93 million and $36.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.30% while estimating it to be 12.40% for the next quarter.

WEAV Dividends

Weave Communications Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.30% institutions for Weave Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Crosslink Capital Inc is the top institutional holder at WEAV for having 9.59 million shares of worth $47.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, which was holding about 7.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.61 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.12 million shares of worth $5.15 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.