Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Up Almost 47.34% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.36 trading at -$0.39 or -3.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $490.07M. That closing price of VYGR’s stock is at a discount of -26.23% from its 52-week high price of $14.34 and is indicating a premium of 59.42% from its 52-week low price of $4.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 479.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.32%, in the last five days VYGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $11.36 price level, adding 8.39% to its value on the day. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 86.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.86% in past 5-day. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) showed a performance of 47.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.77% for stock’s current value.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 91.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 183.47% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.00% in the current quarter and calculating -231.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 282.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $712k and $9.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 124.70% while estimating it to be -83.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.40% during past 5 years.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.84% institutions for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at VYGR for having 3.85 million shares of worth $29.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $5.89 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.