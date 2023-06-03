Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Share Price Rebounds 31.96% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.89 trading at -$1.01 or -1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.26B. That closing price of VICR’s stock is at a discount of -44.82% from its 52-week high price of $82.39 and is indicating a premium of 31.96% from its 52-week low price of $38.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 302.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.74%, in the last five days VICR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $56.89 price level, adding 8.24% to its value on the day. Vicor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 5.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.35% in past 5-day. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) showed a performance of 36.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.35 million shares which calculate 10.49 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 167.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 19 and July 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.77% institutions for Vicor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VICR for having 2.48 million shares of worth $116.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $102.74 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.02 million shares of worth $108.82 million or 6.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.