Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Has Seen A Fall Of -7.82% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at $0.08 or 3.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.70M. That closing price of TRVI’s stock is at a discount of -108.93% from its 52-week high price of $4.68 and is indicating a premium of 36.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 231.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.70%, in the last five days TRVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $2.24 price level, adding 11.81% to its value on the day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.57% in past 5-day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) showed a performance of -31.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.56% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.10% during past 5 years.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.39% institutions for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRVI for having 11.37 million shares of worth $21.04 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 18.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., which was holding about 6.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.05 million shares of worth $2.03 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.