Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Is Currently -34.95% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at $0.13 or 14.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.20M. That closing price of TLSA’s stock is at a discount of -34.95% from its 52-week high price of $1.39 and is indicating a premium of 51.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 96230.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 151.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.22%, in the last five days TLSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 1.9% to its value on the day. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s shares saw a change of 72.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.72% in past 5-day. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) showed a performance of 30.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75930.0 shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -132.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -132.04% for stock’s current value.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 12.30.

TLSA Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.16% institutions for Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. HSBC Holdings Plc is the top institutional holder at TLSA for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.