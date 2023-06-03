SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Ripped 5.11% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.34 trading at -$0.35 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85B. That closing price of SWTX’s stock is at a discount of -45.5% from its 52-week high price of $39.78 and is indicating a premium of 31.02% from its 52-week low price of $18.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 694.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days SWTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $27.34 price level, adding 8.53% to its value on the day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.78% in past 5-day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) showed a performance of 13.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.99 million shares which calculate 18.81 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.57% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.60% in the current quarter and calculating 10.90% increase in the next quarter.

And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.93% institutions for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SWTX for having 9.37 million shares of worth $241.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 4.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.8 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.72 million shares of worth $86.9 million or 4.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.63 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $83.82 million in the company or a holder of 4.20% of company’s stock.