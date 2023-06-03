Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) At $9.61: What To Do?

In last trading session, Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.61 trading at $0.78 or 8.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $781.10M. That closing price of SFWL’s stock is at a discount of -29.55% from its 52-week high price of $12.45 and is indicating a premium of 69.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 938.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.83%, in the last five days SFWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $9.61 price level, adding 12.64% to its value on the day. Shengfeng Development Limited’s shares saw a change of 139.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.37% in past 5-day. Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) showed a performance of 131.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

SFWL Dividends

Shengfeng Development Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Shengfeng Development Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.