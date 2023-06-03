Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -12.63% Last Month.

In last trading session, Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.25 or 27.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.11M. That closing price of SLNA’s stock is at a discount of -4203.48% from its 52-week high price of $49.49 and is indicating a premium of 33.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 88.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 27.78%, in the last five days SLNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 5.74% to its value on the day. Selina Hospitality PLC’s shares saw a change of -57.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.23% in past 5-day. Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) showed a performance of -12.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -421.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -291.3% for stock’s current value.

Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Selina Hospitality PLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.91% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.06% institutions for Selina Hospitality PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund, L.P. is the top institutional holder at SLNA for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Myriad Asset Management US LP, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 60296.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5145.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $19242.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.