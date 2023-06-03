Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) 7.64% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1200?

In last trading session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at $0.15 or 9.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $230.38M. That closing price of QSI’s stock is at a discount of -175.15% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 19.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 581.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.74%, in the last five days QSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Quantum-Si incorporated’s shares saw a change of -7.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) showed a performance of 15.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 million shares which calculate 8.28 days to cover the short interests.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $900k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.29% institutions for Quantum-Si incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at QSI for having 11.7 million shares of worth $19.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.28 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.6 million shares of worth $19.6 million or 9.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.97 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.