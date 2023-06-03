Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 13.65% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $0.02 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.41M. That closing price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -107.81% from its 52-week high price of $6.92 and is indicating a premium of 66.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 2.06% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 148.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.25% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of 13.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.07 million shares which calculate 3.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -320.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.12% for stock’s current value.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 129.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.07% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.40% in the current quarter and calculating 15.30% increase in the next quarter.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.33% institutions for Pyxis Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 3.17 million shares of worth $12.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $1.0 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.