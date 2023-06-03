Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Share Price Recovers 59.54% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.04 trading at -$0.03 or -0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.46M. That closing price of PRST’s stock is at a discount of -251.97% from its 52-week high price of $10.70 and is indicating a premium of 59.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Presto Automation Inc. (PRST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.98%, in the last five days PRST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $3.04 price level, adding 24.0% to its value on the day. Presto Automation Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.81% in past 5-day. Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) showed a performance of 8.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -64.47% for stock’s current value.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.85% institutions for Presto Automation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at PRST for having 2.45 million shares of worth $3.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 1.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 million.

On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 55454.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14322.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $30219.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.