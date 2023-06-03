Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Are Up 40.48% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at $0.28 or 10.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.08M. That closing price of PFMT’s stock is at a discount of -37.37% from its 52-week high price of $3.97 and is indicating a premium of 40.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 133.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.73%, in the last five days PFMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $2.89 price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. Performant Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of -19.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.20% in past 5-day. Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) showed a performance of -3.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 7.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -176.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -142.21% for stock’s current value.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.67 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $25.68 million and $26.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.90% while estimating it to be 11.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.96% institutions for Performant Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at PFMT for having 15.76 million shares of worth $53.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 20.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 8.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 million shares of worth $6.42 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.