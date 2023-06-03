Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Rebounded 9.09% From Their Lows â€“ But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.01 or 3.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.15M. That closing price of OWLTâ€™s stock is at a discount of -2331.82% from its 52-week high price of $5.35 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 653.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Owlet Inc. (OWLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.04%, in the last five days OWLT remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 16.13% to its value on the day. Owlet Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -60.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.13% in past 5-day. Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) showed a performance of -29.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.26 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Owlet Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.25% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.20% in the current quarter and calculating 94.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.32 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $18.3 million and $17.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -16.30% while estimating it to be 17.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.20%.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.64% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 48.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.33% institutions for Owlet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the top institutional holder at OWLT for having 28.49 million shares of worth $9.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 24.21% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pelion, Inc., which was holding about 4.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.18 million shares of worth $1.22 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of companyâ€™s stock.