Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $32.00.

In last trading session, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.32 trading at $0.49 or 2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of OM’s stock is at a discount of -36.87% from its 52-week high price of $30.55 and is indicating a premium of 48.88% from its 52-week low price of $11.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 518.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Outset Medical Inc. (OM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Exxon Mobil Corporation in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days OM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $22.32 price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. Outset Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.33% in past 5-day. Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) showed a performance of 9.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.24 million shares which calculate 13.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.05% for stock’s current value.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Outset Medical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.48% while that of industry is 10.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.74% institutions for Outset Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at OM for having 7.3 million shares of worth $134.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 4.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.88 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.79 million shares of worth $46.15 million or 3.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.