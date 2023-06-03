OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Currently -3584.21% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.01 or 6.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.82M. That closing price of OPâ€™s stock is at a discount of -3584.21% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 10.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 485.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.60%, in the last five days OP remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. OceanPal Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -82.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.15% in past 5-day. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) showed a performance of -25.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.74% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 2.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.94% institutions for OceanPal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at OP for having 1.09 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.31% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 52010.0 shares of worth $10074.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5851.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1133.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of companyâ€™s stock.