Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Adds 6.15 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at $0.05 or 2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.09M. That closing price of MEGL’s stock is at a discount of -11974.4% from its 52-week high price of $249.94 and is indicating a premium of 57.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.48%, in the last five days MEGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $2.07 price level, adding 10.78% to its value on the day. Magic Empire Global Limited’s shares saw a change of 60.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.15% in past 5-day. Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) showed a performance of -9.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.93% institutions for Magic Empire Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MEGL for having 44200.0 shares of worth $67184.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 15466.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23508.0.