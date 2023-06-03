Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Is Up 21.60 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.01 or 1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.67M. That closing price of LIXT’s stock is at a discount of -302.99% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 35.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 73420.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 86.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.13%, in the last five days LIXT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 8.97% to its value on the day. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.47% in past 5-day. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) showed a performance of 21.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21780.0 shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.50% during past 5 years.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.12% institutions for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at LIXT for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83730.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 75415.0 shares of worth $68439.0 or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48388.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24629.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.