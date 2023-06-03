Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Jumped 5.80% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.20 trading at $7.36 or 6.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.12B. That closing price of KRYS’s stock is at a premium of 0.29% from its 52-week high price of $123.84 and is indicating a premium of 60.41% from its 52-week low price of $49.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 268.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.86 in the current quarter.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.30%, in the last five days KRYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $124.20 price level, adding 0.02% to its value on the day. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.80% in past 5-day. Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) showed a performance of 48.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 million shares which calculate 5.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $135.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $155.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.48% for stock’s current value.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Krystal Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.99% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.80% in the current quarter and calculating -6.80% decrease in the next quarter.

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.20% during past 5 years.

KRYS Dividends

Krystal Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.10% institutions for Krystal Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KRYS for having 2.2 million shares of worth $175.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 1.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.18 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $171.82 million or 8.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $61.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.