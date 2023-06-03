Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Could Experience 328.24% Growth

In last trading session, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.28 trading at $0.98 or 15.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $340.78M. That closing price of JFIN’s stock is at a premium of 11.13% from its 52-week high price of $6.47 and is indicating a premium of 77.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 174.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.56%, in the last five days JFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $7.28 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. Jiayin Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 216.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.35% in past 5-day. Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) showed a performance of 67.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12320.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $80.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1003.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1003.02% for stock’s current value.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 53.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.39 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $80.18 million and $51.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.50% while estimating it to be 136.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.80% during past 5 years.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.51% institutions for Jiayin Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at JFIN for having 35282.0 shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, which was holding about 32746.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75315.0.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19873.0 shares of worth $74126.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5761.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $17074.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.