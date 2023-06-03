Is TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -963.29% Off Its High?

In last trading session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.95 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.34M. That closing price of RNAZ’s stock is at a discount of -963.29% from its 52-week high price of $42.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.06% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

RNAZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $3.95 price level, adding 29.34% to its value on the day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.89% in past 5-day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) showed a performance of -35.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22160.0 shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.9% for stock’s current value.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.56% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders