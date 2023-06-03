Is Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) A Better Buy Than Others After A -68.09% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at $0.01 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.05M. That closing price of POL’s stock is at a discount of -255.1% from its 52-week high price of $1.74 and is indicating a premium of 16.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 441.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polished.com Inc. (POL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days POL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $0.49 price level, adding 8.07% to its value on the day. Polished.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.00% in past 5-day. Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) showed a performance of 8.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.45 million shares which calculate 19.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -104.08% for stock’s current value.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -72.70% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $136.7 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $64.07 million and $141.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 113.40% while estimating it to be -1.20% for the next quarter.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 18 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.81% institutions for Polished.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at POL for having 5.37 million shares of worth $2.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Praetorian Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 4.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.68 million shares of worth $2.13 million or 3.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.