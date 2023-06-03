IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Could Actually Go To $14.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.09 or 2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.44M. That closing price of INAB’s stock is at a discount of -25.4% from its 52-week high price of $3.95 and is indicating a premium of 67.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IN8bio Inc. (INAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days INAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $3.15 price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. IN8bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.62% in past 5-day. IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) showed a performance of 33.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -344.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -153.97% for stock’s current value.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IN8bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.12% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.90% in the current quarter and calculating 23.50% increase in the next quarter.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.88% institutions for IN8bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Voss Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at INAB for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stonegate Investment Group, LLC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.31 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 68700.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.