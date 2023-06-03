Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Shares Surges 7.25% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.70 trading at $0.24 or 6.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.31M. That closing price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -293.24% from its 52-week high price of $14.55 and is indicating a premium of 43.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 841.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.94%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $3.70 price level, adding 2.37% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.25% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of 72.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.24 million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at IMPP for having 50224.0 shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., which was holding about 29306.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $6.29 million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 89993.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.