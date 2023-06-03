How To Know If Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Is Expensive At $1.88.

In last trading session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.88 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.44M. That closing price of TNXP’s stock is at a discount of -913.83% from its 52-week high price of $19.06 and is indicating a premium of 13.83% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 215.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

TNXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.88 price level, adding 5.53% to its value on the day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -22.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.59% in past 5-day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) showed a performance of -38.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 2.68 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.23% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.00% in the current quarter and calculating 45.00% increase in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TNXP for having 0.39 million shares of worth $1.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.72 million.