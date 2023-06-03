How To Know If Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Is Expensive At $4.36.

In last trading session, Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.36 trading at -$0.24 or -5.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.43M. That closing price of OMH’s stock is at a discount of -1207.34% from its 52-week high price of $57.00 and is indicating a premium of 12.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.22%, in the last five days OMH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $4.36 price level, adding 14.0% to its value on the day. Ohmyhome Limited’s shares saw a change of 9.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.36% in past 5-day. Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) showed a performance of -25.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52570.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

OMH Dividends

Ohmyhome Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Ohmyhome Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at OMH for having 3418.0 shares of worth $14594.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.