How To Know If FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) Is Expensive At $0.33.

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.33 trading at $0.0 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.44M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -3233.33% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 30.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $0.33 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.41% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of -8.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.67% institutions for FOXO Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the top institutional holder at FOXO for having 0.19 million shares of worth $79999.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78649.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $65022.0 or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47700.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $25376.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.