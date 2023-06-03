How To Know If Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) Is Expensive At $23.26.

In last trading session, Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.26 trading at $1.41 or 6.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $220.74M. That closing price of ATLX’s stock is at a discount of -93.47% from its 52-week high price of $45.00 and is indicating a premium of 93.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 326.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.45%, in the last five days ATLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $23.26 price level, adding 10.54% to its value on the day. Atlas Lithium Corporation’s shares saw a change of 232.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.55% in past 5-day. Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) showed a performance of -22.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $47.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -200.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -102.06% for stock’s current value.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16,566.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.90% during past 5 years.

ATLX Dividends

Atlas Lithium Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.92% institutions for Atlas Lithium Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATLX for having 0.17 million shares of worth $2.98 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., which was holding about 24240.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.42 million.