Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) At $2.68: What To Do?

In last trading session, Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.68 trading at $0.29 or 12.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.95M. That closing price of HLP’s stock is at a discount of -223.88% from its 52-week high price of $8.68 and is indicating a premium of 16.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 377.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.13%, in the last five days HLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $2.68 price level, adding 3.6% to its value on the day. Hongli Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.04% in past 5-day. Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) showed a performance of -6.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52800.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

HLP Dividends

Hongli Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Hongli Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at HLP for having 13390.0 shares of worth $46463.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1127.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3910.0.