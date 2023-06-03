Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Jumps 1.29%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at $0.05 or 1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.27M. That closing price of HCDI’s stock is at a discount of -859.39% from its 52-week high price of $37.80 and is indicating a premium of 20.05% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 550.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.29%, in the last five days HCDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $3.94 price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.35% in past 5-day. Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) showed a performance of -48.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -213.30% in the current quarter and calculating -810.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $26.34 million and $28.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -81.80% while estimating it to be -67.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -62.60% during past 5 years.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.34% institutions for Harbor Custom Development Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at HCDI for having 6944.0 shares of worth $27359.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 3942.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15531.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 65264.0 shares of worth $0.26 million or 9.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15633.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $61594.0 in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.