Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Jump 3.60%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.04 or 3.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.02M. That closing price of GSUN’s stock is at a discount of -7751.24% from its 52-week high price of $95.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 667.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.60%, in the last five days GSUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 10.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.04% in past 5-day. Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) showed a performance of -6.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.68% institutions for Golden Sun Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at GSUN for having 13890.0 shares of worth $20835.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 11151.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16726.0.