GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) At $4.87: So What?

In last trading session, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.87 trading at $0.01 or 0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.55M. That closing price of GDC’s stock is at a discount of -803.49% from its 52-week high price of $44.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.21%, in the last five days GDC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $4.87 price level, adding 20.42% to its value on the day. GD Culture Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 133.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.62% in past 5-day. GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) showed a performance of -15.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62540.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.30% during past 5 years.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.13% institutions for GD Culture Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at GDC for having 4312.0 shares of worth $11124.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 489.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1261.0.