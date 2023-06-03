Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Gained 10.13% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.43 trading at $0.91 or 4.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $591.04M. That closing price of EBIX’s stock is at a discount of -59.52% from its 52-week high price of $32.59 and is indicating a premium of 42.54% from its 52-week low price of $11.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 525.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ebix Inc. (EBIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.66%, in the last five days EBIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $20.43 price level, adding 2.11% to its value on the day. Ebix Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.13% in past 5-day. Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) showed a performance of 29.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.86 million shares which calculate 16.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -144.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.62% for stock’s current value.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -54.00% in the current quarter and calculating -39.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -36.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $153 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $130 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $250.78 million and $206.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -39.00% while estimating it to be -37.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders