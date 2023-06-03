Does MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Look Expensive At $0.81? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at $0.05 or 6.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.24M. That closing price of MTC’s stock is at a discount of -923.46% from its 52-week high price of $8.29 and is indicating a premium of 24.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.83%, in the last five days MTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 6.9% to its value on the day. MMTec Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.87% in past 5-day. MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) showed a performance of -40.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.30% during past 5 years.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for MMTec Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at MTC for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.