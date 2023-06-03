Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) At $6.65: So What?

In last trading session, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.65 trading at $0.01 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $428.73M. That closing price of DESP’s stock is at a discount of -44.81% from its 52-week high price of $9.63 and is indicating a premium of 33.23% from its 52-week low price of $4.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 293.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Despegar.com Corp. (DESP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days DESP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $6.65 price level, adding 4.73% to its value on the day. Despegar.com Corp.’s shares saw a change of 29.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.15% in past 5-day. Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) showed a performance of 20.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 4.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -200.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.26% for stock’s current value.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Despegar.com Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 110.17% while that of industry is -5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.70% in the current quarter and calculating 133.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $199.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.90% during past 5 years.

DESP Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 16 and August 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.94% institutions for Despegar.com Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at DESP for having 4.61 million shares of worth $28.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Moerus Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.04 million.

On the other hand, BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.75 million shares of worth $11.88 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.