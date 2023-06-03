CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Rises 60.80% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $9.98?

In last trading session, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.98 trading at -$0.81 or -7.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.15M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -110.42% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 87.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.51%, in the last five days CXAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $9.98 price level, adding 36.03% to its value on the day. CXApp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.21% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of -3.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.40% institutions for CXApp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CXAI for having 29940.0 shares of worth $54191.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 10184.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18433.0.