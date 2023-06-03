Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Currently -124.76% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.02 or 1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $82.12M. That closing price of CGEN’s stock is at a discount of -124.76% from its 52-week high price of $2.36 and is indicating a premium of 51.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 339.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.94%, in the last five days CGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 11.02% to its value on the day. Compugen Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 46.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.66% in past 5-day. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) showed a performance of 66.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.82 million shares which calculate 7.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1138.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.38% for stock’s current value.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compugen Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 12.30. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 21.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.70% during past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.17% institutions for Compugen Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CGEN for having 2.0 million shares of worth $1.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 1.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.91 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $0.83 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.