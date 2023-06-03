Buy, Sell Or Hold Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) At $3.37?

In last trading session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.37 trading at $0.25 or 8.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.14M. That closing price of NINE’s stock is at a discount of -407.42% from its 52-week high price of $17.10 and is indicating a premium of 39.76% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 910.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.01%, in the last five days NINE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $3.37 price level, adding 0.3% to its value on the day. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.06% in past 5-day. Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) showed a performance of -3.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.7 million shares which calculate 3.23 days to cover the short interests.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nine Energy Service Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -113.33% while that of industry is 37.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $161.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $161.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $142.35 million and $167.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.70% while estimating it to be -3.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.50% during past 5 years.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.96% institutions for Nine Energy Service Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NINE for having 9.09 million shares of worth $30.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 26.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., which was holding about 1.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $1.71 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.