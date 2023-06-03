Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Has Seen A Fall Of -49.53% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.61 trading at $0.45 or 4.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.88B. That closing price of BAK’s stock is at a discount of -104.37% from its 52-week high price of $19.64 and is indicating a premium of 34.86% from its 52-week low price of $6.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.91%, in the last five days BAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $9.61 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. Braskem S.A.’s shares saw a change of 4.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) showed a performance of 26.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.69 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 51.82% for stock’s current value.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Braskem S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -106.25% while that of industry is -18.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -93.00% in the current quarter and calculating 69.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -102.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.70%.

BAK Dividends

Braskem S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.60% institutions for Braskem S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC is the top institutional holder at BAK for having 1.3 million shares of worth $9.99 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.64 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.91 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $4.2 million or 1.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.