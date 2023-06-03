Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Down -27.63% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at $0.03 or 5.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26M. That closing price of BXRX’s stock is at a discount of -6758.18% from its 52-week high price of $37.72 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.04 in the current quarter.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.77%, in the last five days BXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Baudax Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.75% in past 5-day. Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) showed a performance of -27.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87960.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4263.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4263.64% for stock’s current value.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baudax Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -90.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.46% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.10% in the current quarter and calculating 99.10% increase in the next quarter.

Company posted $300k and $238k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.01% institutions for Baudax Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at BXRX for having 32812.0 shares of worth $55780.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 24900.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42330.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1458.0 shares of worth $4636.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 919.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2021.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.