AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Plunges -3.48% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.11 trading at $0.04 or 3.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.70M. That closing price of AVRO’s stock is at a discount of -73.87% from its 52-week high price of $1.93 and is indicating a premium of 49.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.74%, in the last five days AVRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $1.11 price level, adding 5.93% to its value on the day. AVROBIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.48% in past 5-day. AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) showed a performance of 66.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 2.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -440.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.18% for stock’s current value.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AVROBIO Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.06% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.40% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.60% during past 5 years.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders