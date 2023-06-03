Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Share Price Rebounds 56.8% From The Lows â€“ But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at $0.03 or 0.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.60M. That closing price of ARVLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -2460.0% from its 52-week high price of $96.00 and is indicating a premium of 56.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 618.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$24.45 in the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.81%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $3.75 price level, adding 16.48% to its value on the day. Arrivalâ€™s shares saw a change of -52.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.33% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of 110.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $268.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $268.44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $268.44. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -7058.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7058.4% for stockâ€™s current value.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -643.30% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.99% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 6.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.88% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 0.93 million shares of worth $3.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Antara Capital Lp, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.97 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19472.0 shares of worth $73020.0 or 0.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10035.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $37631.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of companyâ€™s stock.