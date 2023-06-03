Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Drops -99.20% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $0.20?

In last trading session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.01 or 2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.05M. That closing price of AGFY’s stock is at a discount of -14400.0% from its 52-week high price of $29.00 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agrify Corporation (AGFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.98 in the current quarter.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.25%, in the last five days AGFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Agrify Corporation’s shares saw a change of -41.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.36% in past 5-day. Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) showed a performance of -5.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.0% for stock’s current value.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 63.30% in the current quarter and calculating 71.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.64 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $25.27 million and $26.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% while estimating it to be -46.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

