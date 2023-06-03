After A -16.85% Fall This Year Is aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at $0.05 or 2.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.46M. That closing price of LIFE’s stock is at a discount of -84.48% from its 52-week high price of $4.28 and is indicating a premium of 33.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 646.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.20%, in the last five days LIFE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $2.32 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.69% in past 5-day. aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) showed a performance of 13.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1408.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -287.93% for stock’s current value.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that aTyr Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.75% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.90% in the current quarter and calculating 41.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $730k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

LIFE Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.98% institutions for aTyr Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LIFE for having 10.19 million shares of worth $23.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 18.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.5 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.9 million shares of worth $6.73 million or 5.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.25 million in the company or a holder of 4.26% of company’s stock.