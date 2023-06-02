With 90.77% Distance From Low, Could Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) saw 4.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.21 trading at $0.84 or 10.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $988.05M. That closing price of APLD’s stock is at a discount of -11.29% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 90.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.04%, in the last five days APLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $9.21 price level, adding 10.15% to its value on the day. Applied Digital Corporation’s shares saw a change of 400.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.32% in past 5-day. Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) showed a performance of 190.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.72 million shares which calculate 4.11 days to cover the short interests.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 604.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.06 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2023. Company posted $7.52 million and $6.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 299.70% while estimating it to be 761.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.90% during past 5 years.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.44% institutions for Applied Digital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at APLD for having 4.67 million shares of worth $10.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., which was holding about 4.46 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.84 million shares of worth $3.38 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.