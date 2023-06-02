With 20.31% From The Low, Is Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.20 trading at $0.3 or 10.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $291.79M. That most recent trading price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -215.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.08 and is indicating a premium of 20.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.34%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $3.20 price level, adding 0.62% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of -0.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.36% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of 18.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.48 million shares which calculate 6.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.25% for stock’s current value.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -157.10% in the current quarter and calculating 35.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.27 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $47.59 million and $57.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% while estimating it to be -15.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.90% during past 5 years.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.49% institutions for Jumia Technologies AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JMIA for having 9.37 million shares of worth $30.83 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 1.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $30.8 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.