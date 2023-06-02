Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rises 7.60% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $0.23?

In last trading session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.02 or 9.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.05M. That closing price of VBLT’s stock is at a discount of -856.52% from its 52-week high price of $2.20 and is indicating a premium of 56.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.58%, in the last five days VBLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $0.23 price level. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 91.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.24% in past 5-day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) showed a performance of 35.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.81 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2073.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2073.91% for stock’s current value.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $196k and $113k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.40% during past 5 years.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.21% institutions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VBLT for having 0.41 million shares of worth $68509.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48420.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 40323.0 shares of worth $6411.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2800.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $336.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.