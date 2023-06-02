Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) Currently -639.13% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.01 or -1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.06M. That closing price of UFAB’s stock is at a discount of -639.13% from its 52-week high price of $1.70 and is indicating a premium of 39.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.84%, in the last five days UFAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 24.09% to its value on the day. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.85% in past 5-day. Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) showed a performance of 25.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -769.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -769.57% for stock’s current value.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $30.07 million and $35.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.10% while estimating it to be -6.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.32% institutions for Unique Fabricating Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at UFAB for having 100000.0 shares of worth $18300.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 92500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16927.0.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 92500.0 shares of worth $51013.0 or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27077.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7040.0 in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.