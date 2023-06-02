The 12-Month Price Target For Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Is Now $25.00.

In recent trading session, Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.32 trading at $0.47 or 9.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $415.01M. That most recent trading price of APLM’s stock is at a discount of -821.05% from its 52-week high price of $49.00 and is indicating a premium of 30.26% from its 52-week low price of $3.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apollomics Inc. (APLM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.67%, in the last five days APLM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $5.32 price level, adding 17.52% to its value on the day. Apollomics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.86% in past 5-day. Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) showed a performance of 15.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78600.0 shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -369.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -238.35% for stock’s current value.

APLM Dividends

Apollomics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 153.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 780.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 153.47% institutions for Apollomics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation is the top institutional holder at APLM for having 0.67 million shares of worth $16.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 0.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.03 million.